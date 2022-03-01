Skip to main content
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Comment on Roman Abramovich's Situation

Thomas Tuchel would not comment on the situation between Ukraine andRoman Abramovich as he previewed Chelsea's clash against Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

The head coach has made it clear in recent press conferences that he would rather focus on football rather than answer political questions following the war in Ukraine, which Tuchel has shown great empathy towards. 

This comes after Roman Abramovich revealed he was handing stewardship over to the trustees of the charitable foundation, however no deal has yet been agreed with several having expressed concerned as talks continue.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's clash, Tuchel refused to comment when once again asked about the Chelsea owner. 

imago1010216227h

Read More

He said: "The role of Roman Abramovich is not on me to comment because I simply do not know enough.”

This comes as Tuchel hit out at journalists for persisting questioning regarding political issues concerning Abramovich.

“Listen. Listen! You have to stop. I am not a politician," he continued.

"Honestly, I can only repeat it. I even feel bad to repeat it, to talk about it. I have never experienced war. I am feeling very privileged, I sit here in peace. I do the best I can. You have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers to you.”

Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening, with the winner progressing to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

