Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Focus on Romelu Lukaku After More Dropped Points at Brighton

Thomas Tuchel didn't want to comment on Romelu Lukaku's performance following their 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The Chelsea head coach refused to single out the 28-year-old insisting he isn't the problem for the Blues, but a solution to their problems.

Lukaku was poor on Saturday against Manchester City in the defeat at the weekend, wasting two glorious opportunities. But he was given the nod to lead the line against the Seagulls, however it was a similar story.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 28-year-old had little to do on Tuesday night down on the south coast which saw him have just eight touches in the first half.

Lukaku was starved of service at the Amex but did have a half chance in the second half as Antonio Rudiger clipped a ball over the top. But the Belgium international saw his effort saved by Robert Sanchez.

He was taken off with ten minutes to go when Tuchel made a triple change to try to find a late winner, which they failed to get and it would've been an underserved win had they found a goal.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

But his departure was met with a chorus of boos from the travelling Chelsea section, a voicing of their frustrations over Lukaku's recent interview and performances of late.

Tuchel wasn't getting drawn in on the Belgian during his post-match press conference.

"I will not talk about single players," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "Today isn't about Romelu. There are too many questions about Romelu and too many answers about Romelu. Romelu is by far not the problem, he is part of the solution."

