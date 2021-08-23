Thomas Tuchel Remains Unsure If Game Management Is Possible in Premier League

Thomas Tuchel was pleased to see Chelsea 'overcome difficult moments' against Arsenal, admitting game management in the Premier League may not be possible.

Chelsea were blisteringly strong in the first half against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon and were rewarded with two first half goals. Romelu Lukaku got the Blues off the mark on his debut inside 15 minutes, before Reece James doubled the advantage 20 minutes later.

But there were no further goals from the Blues in north London as the second half saw Arsenal come back into the game to pile the pressure on.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea kept Mikel Arteta's side at bay to keep a clean sheet and earn a 2-0 win over their London counterparts to go top of the league after matchday two.

Tuchel reflected on the game and said he's 'never sure' in the Premier League despite being in control.

What Thomas Tuchel

"I don’t know if it’s possible to manage games in the Premier League but like I said I felt we had heavy legs in the first half but in some moments we were a bit too open," reflected Tuchel following the win over Arsenal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We lead 2-0 in a situation like this at Arsenal and the opponent has nothing to lose. They created some overloads on each side so we had to overcome some difficult minutes but we were in control defensively.

"It was a good team effort. After that we had better control of the ball and could create some good chances. I’m never sure in the Premier League - if you don’t score a third one or fourth one you can never be sure."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube