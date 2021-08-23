August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Remains Unsure If Game Management Is Possible in Premier League

An honest assessment from the Chelsea gaffer.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was pleased to see Chelsea 'overcome difficult moments' against Arsenal, admitting game management in the Premier League may not be possible.

Chelsea were blisteringly strong in the first half against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon and were rewarded with two first half goals. Romelu Lukaku got the Blues off the mark on his debut inside 15 minutes, before Reece James doubled the advantage 20 minutes later.

But there were no further goals from the Blues in north London as the second half saw Arsenal come back into the game to pile the pressure on. 

sipa_34677172

Chelsea kept Mikel Arteta's side at bay to keep a clean sheet and earn a 2-0 win over their London counterparts to go top of the league after matchday two. 

Tuchel reflected on the game and said he's 'never sure' in the Premier League despite being in control.

What Thomas Tuchel

"I don’t know if it’s possible to manage games in the Premier League but like I said I felt we had heavy legs in the first half but in some moments we were a bit too open," reflected Tuchel following the win over Arsenal

1006144877

"We lead 2-0 in a situation like this at Arsenal and the opponent has nothing to lose. They created some overloads on each side so we had to overcome some difficult minutes but we were in control defensively. 

"It was a good team effort. After that we had better control of the ball and could create some good chances. I’m never sure in the Premier League - if you don’t score a third one or fourth one you can never be sure."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006144877
News

Thomas Tuchel Remains Unsure If Game Management Is Possible in Premier League

sipa_33341809
Transfer News

Report: Atalanta 'Close' to Signing Davide Zappacosta on Permanent Transfer From Chelsea

1006147621
News

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Wants to Face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea Spell Has Only 'Just Begun'

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Verdict on His Chelsea Squad Amid Jules Kounde Rumours

sipa_34676287
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update Following Collision During Arsenal Win

sipa_34677243
News

Romelu Lukaku Wants to Keep Building With Chelsea After Goalscoring Debut Win

1006144877
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Win Over Arsenal Continues 'Perfect' Start to the Season

sipa_34675627
News

Romelu Lukaku Reflects on Goalscoring Debut as Chelsea Beat Arsenal