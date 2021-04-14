Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel responds to 'insulting' claims made by Porto boss Sergio Conceicao

Thomas Tuchel has responded to claims made by Porto boss Sergio Conceicao that he insulted him at the final whistle after the Champions League quarter-final between Chelsea and FC Porto.

The two sides came together in Seville for the second leg clash and Porto came out on top thanks to a beautiful overhead kick by Mehdi Taremi in stoppage time as Chelsea held on to progress into the semi-finals.

But after the game, Tuchel and Conceicao were pictured being separated and the Porto manager claimed the German insulted him.

"I was insulted by this man who is next door [Tuchel]," said Conceicao.

"My English is not perfect, there is no point in talking about it. There was no exchange of words because I was focused on the game, I don't know why he reacted. But I didn't understand it very well.

"I heard some insults, but it's gone ... it's not pretty and my irritation in the end had to do with it. I didn't even speak to him."

Tuchel downplayed the argument post-match which spilled onto the pitch stating 'no harm' was done.

He said: "It was just a little argument with me and the coach and everybody was following me suddenly. I thought it was between me and the coach, but obviously it was not so. But no harm done there."

His focus will now switch onto their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday where they will face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic though for the cup tie after he sustained a hamstring injury.

