Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Close Relationship' With Arsenal Outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has a close relationship with Arsenal's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang due to their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

The former Arsenal captain was stripped of the armband due to 'disciplinary reasons', with speculation surrouding his future emerging.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton on Thursday, Tuchel opened up on his relationship with his former player.

When asked if he spoke to him after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy, Tuchel said: “I will (reach out to him). I don’t want to disturb. I think that he was a very important player for me, we had a very close relationship until today. When we meet it is still always very nice.

"I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and person. I feel sorry for him that he is in trouble. This is not where he should be with his kind of quality and positive character."

The Blues boss continued to reveal that he does not want to be involved in discussing affairs at other clubs.

Full of respect, Tuchel said: I still believe in this but I am not involved and I am not involved in what’s going on at his club now. For this I want to show my respect and not be involved and judge what's right and wrong. I have my picture and my relationship with Auba and this is not affected by that. ”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Aubameyang but it is unlikely that we will see him depart Chelsea's London rivals to link up with Tuchel again.

