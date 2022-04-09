Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reveals How He Let Out Anger After Defeat Against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he let out his anger after Chelsea fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema netted a hattrick as Chelsea put in an underwhelming performance on the big stage.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton in the Premier League just days later, via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he let out his anger after the loss.

Lifting the lid on how he dealt with his emotions, Tuchel joked: "At home, I was not that angry. The dog was safe, the dog is always safe.

"The amount of chocolate I needed was immense to go through the match again, to compensate. You sit there in the middle of the night, and it is not nice. You start writing, writing, and writing. You realise you are writing more and more, writing about more minutes in a certain way to explain things so that you don't forget it."

The Blues boss continued to reveal he could not watch the match back in normal speed.

"At some point, you press the button to watch the match in double speed, just so it passes quicker. Then you know you're not in a good place. You have to stop and take a walk into the kitchen or the lounge. Then you come back and press play after you've calmed down.

"It was not nice to watch, but it is good to do it because it makes you process it and understand clearly what the message should be – not just being general but being more specific. We found some stuff, and from there, we go. I got some sleep late, but it is not the first bad match we have analysed, and sometimes it is necessary that you dig into it.

"Otherwise, it would not have been possible to sleep because of the emotion. It helps to watch it even if you don't like it. Then you come and watch with the staff, share your thoughts and impressions. You do a meeting and then training which is the best to do, and then try to get back the sleep you missed the next afternoon."

