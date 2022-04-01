Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Jorginho Feels After Italy's World Cup Qualification Failure

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how midfielder Jorginho's mood is after his return to west London following his national side's World Cup qualification failure.

Jorginho won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy in 2021. A year on and his country have failed to qualify for their second World Cup in a row, after they lost 1-0 to North Macedonia last week.

The last two times they reached a World Cup were 2010 and 2014 and they failed to make it out of the group stages in both competitions.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Saturday afternoon Premier League clash with Brentford, Tuchel revealed how Jorginho's mood is since returning from the devastating loss.

“Good, I have to say," he told the media. "To be honest, I did not speak to him a lot about that because what could I say to make his pain go away? Nothing.

"If I’m the two hundredth person to tell him ‘come on, put your head up high’. It’s our job to create an atmosphere for the players to come, feel safe outside.

"Of course, this happens in sport and it feels horrible for him personally and his teammates, but here is a safe place for hm.

"He was very strong in training, very good response. He came one day earlier than he needed to be. He wanted.

"That’s why I had the feeling he loved to be back and be in this environment because it’s a positive environment.”

