Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Honest Message to Timo Werner Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Thomas Tuchel has sent a honest message to Chelsea striker Timo Werner after his brace against Southampton.

The German international was in fine form at St Mary's, hitting the woodwork on a further three occasions as the Blues came out 6-0 winners.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel delivered an honest message to his forward as he encouraged him to adapt to the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if he had a chat with Werner about his goalscoring form to help him before facing Southampton, Tuchel honestly replied: "Yeah, but it would be a long talk from October (his last league goal) and April. At some point there are no words. You have to help yourself."

The head coach continued to discuss the pressure put on his players because they are playing for a 'top club'.

"You sign up for Chelsea or a top club you have to live up to it and accept the pressure that comes with it," he continued. "You have to help yourself in training and you come on the pitch as a substitute.

"You have to be ready when the chance comes to be there and this is what he did."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Tuchel continued to encourage Werner to adapt to the league after he has struggled to find his feat since arriving at Chelsea in 2020.

He finalised: "He still needs to learn to adapt through moments like this because he used to play regularly and used to teams built for him and he played for a transition team before.

"He needs to adapt to the physicality still of the league and it is a process. The process isn't finished but it was a big step in the right direction."

Chelsea will be hoping Werner can play a big part as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

