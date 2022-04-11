Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Honest Message to Timo Werner Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Thomas Tuchel has sent a honest message to Chelsea striker Timo Werner after his brace against Southampton.

The German international was in fine form at St Mary's, hitting the woodwork on a further three occasions as the Blues came out 6-0 winners.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel delivered an honest message to his forward as he encouraged him to adapt to the Premier League.

imago1011167363h

When asked if he had a chat with Werner about his goalscoring form to help him before facing Southampton, Tuchel honestly replied: "Yeah, but it would be a long talk from October (his last league goal) and April. At some point there are no words. You have to help yourself."

The head coach continued to discuss the pressure put on his players because they are playing for a 'top club'.

"You sign up for Chelsea or a top club you have to live up to it and accept the pressure that comes with it," he continued. "You have to help yourself in training and you come on the pitch as a substitute.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You have to be ready when the chance comes to be there and this is what he did."

imago1011169004h

Tuchel continued to encourage Werner to adapt to the league after he has struggled to find his feat since arriving at Chelsea in 2020.

He finalised: "He still needs to learn to adapt through moments like this because he used to play regularly and used to teams built for him and he played for a transition team before.

"He needs to adapt to the physicality still of the league and it is a process. The process isn't finished but it was a big step in the right direction."

Chelsea will be hoping Werner can play a big part as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011174799h
News

'Task is Incredibly High' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Can 'Dream' Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago0014656121h
News

Tanenbaum's Anti-Semitism Campaigns Likely to Impress Abramovich Ahead of Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum Joins Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010578823h
News

Potential New Chelsea Owners Want to Keep Marina Granovskaia Amid Upcoming Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Try Against Real Madrid Despite 'Not the Biggest Chance'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006534596h
News

Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi Out of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011111429h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid - Four Out and Cesar Azpilicueta Returns

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits 'Task Does Not Change' as Chelsea Are 'Probably Not' Alive in Real Madrid Tie

By Nick Emms12 hours ago