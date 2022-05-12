Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah after his impressive performance in their victory over Leeds United.

The defender kept a clean sheet and looked comfortable as the Blues came out 3-0 winners at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel discussed the performance of Chalobah before sending him a message regarding his game time.

IMAGO / News Images

The defender has found himself out of the team in recent weeks, despite Chelsea keeping two clean sheets in their last six matches - both with the defender in the line-up.

Furthermore, the Blues have not lost a match that Chalobah has started this season as they looked comfortable with him at the back once more on Wednesday.

When asked about Chalobah's game time, Tuchel sent a message to his defender as he said: "He can deliver these performances and he played a lot, so there is no reason to be disappointed for him.

"He has an unbelievable amount of matches from the start (of the season) and we know this. It's normal to have a bit of an up and down in terms of positive performance, that is normal.

IMAGO / News Images

"We informed the team very late today who plays. He did maybe not expect it. It was the same against West Ham where he came in on short notice. In both matches he delivered. This is the level he can deliver."

The head coach concluded by telling Chalobah he must stay humble and work hard to be a big part of his Chelsea plans.

"It's about consistency. He lacked it a little in the last weeks and we did some other choices which is normal. But he needs to stay humble, hard working and he can be a big part of it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube