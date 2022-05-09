Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Set to Invest Heavily in Chelsea Squad as Significant Funds to Be Given to Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be backed heavily this summer by Todd Boehly once the Chelsea takeover is completed, with significant funds set to be available, according to reports.

Boehly's consortium, which he will front and take operational lead of, are on the verge of sealing a formal takeover which is expected to be done by the end of May. 

Chelsea have four games to play before their 2021/22 campaign ends and when they can begin their plans and preparation for next season. 

imago1011826122h

However, there is already one eye on the summer once Chelsea's effective transfer embargo is lifted when the club is sold.

Tuchel has already given his requests over who he wants to draft in this summer, which includes defensive and attacking reinforcements.

Now as per the Standard, Boehly will instruct Chelsea to kick-start their transfer plans as soon as his takeover is cleared. The American billionaire will tell the Blues to kick-start their transfer plans as soon as his takeover is cleared.

Tuchel is also expected to be reassured that he will receive the support and backing of the club’s incoming new owners, as per the Telegraph

imago1011837368h

They also report that Boehly is believed to be ready to make significant funds available for transfers. Jules Kounde and Declan Rice have both been heavily linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Boehly plans to meet Tuchel before he completes the takeover as he looks to learn what the current boss wants from this summer and beyond.

imago1011714117h
imago1008365453h (1)
imago1010937331h
imago1011823476h (2)
imago1011837183h
imago1011629900h (1)
imago1009363125h
imago1011823476h (1)
