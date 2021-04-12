NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to make late N'Golo Kante selection decision ahead of Porto clash

Thomas Tuchel has yet to make a decision on N'Golo Kante's involvement for Chelsea against Porto in their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old picked up a hamstring problem during the recent international break, but the Frenchman has been involved in Chelsea's last two matches against Porto and Crystal Palace from the bench. 

It was a surprise to see Kante travel with the squad for the 2-0 win last week against Porto after Tuchel all but confirmed he would miss the game. 

Tuchel confirmed ahead of the second leg it was a surprise when the Frenchman told him he was available to travel.

Speaking to the media on the Blues team news, Tuchel revealed he had yet to make a decision on how he would use Kante on Tuesday night in Seville.

"First of all, I was unbelievably happy when he said he would travel with us to Seville last week," said Tuchel.

"The plan was for him to return against Palace, so he came back earlier than expected, and I was so happy he could feature against Porto in the first leg. He helped us in the final 10 or 15 minutes with his quality and defensive work.

"The downside to that is that he lost a little bit of sleep, rest and workload for training the next day, because of the travel we had to do and not getting back to London until the early hours of the morning.

"He couldn’t train the next day like he usually does, so we decided again to bring him on from the bench against Crystal Palace. This is the decision we made and we will manage him in the best way we can."

He added: "It’s difficult to imagine playing a game like this without N’Golo, so I think it is important we do look at him tomorrow before making a decision. We absolutely have to be careful with him.

"I will take a look at him after training tonight and see how he is in the morning before deciding whether he should start or whether he can be used from the bench again.

"The question for tomorrow is whether we want N’Golo to start or do we absolutely want him to finish the game."

Andreas Christensen also returns to the squad following injury after missing the weekend's victory against Crystal Palace.

