Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Unsure as to How January Transfer Window Will Pan Out

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is unsure as to how the transfer window will pan out in the Premier League, keeping coy on any deals that his Chelsea side will do this window.

The transfer window has been a quiet one so far, with only a handful of Premier League clubs dipping into the market.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel was asked how he thinks the transfer window will play out.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, the Chelsea boss admitted that he was unsure as to how many signings would be made as, he said. “Wow. I don’t know if I have a good answer to this one. I don’t know actually."

The German continued to predict a busy period for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who have already signed Phillipe Countinho on loan and are heavily linked with Chelsea-linked Lucas Digne.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I have the feeling that Aston Villa for example is very busy and finding good opportunities to strengthen their squad," he continued. "Other teams are happy with what they had. We are very happy, I am happy with what we have."

Tuchel concluded by discussing Chelsea's plans, stating that they are in the market for a wing-back due to injuries.

"We are struggling with long term injuries so looking to the market. January is always particular. Let’s see. Not a lot is going on at the moment. I think in the end there will be more transfers done but actually I don’t know how big it will be." he concluded.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube