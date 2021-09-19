Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Unsure What to Expect From Spurs

Thomas Tuchel is unsure what to expect from Tottenham Hotspur when his Chelsea side head to north London on Sunday.

Chelsea travel across the capital having had two extra days to recover and prepare for the city derby, but have the upper hand on their selection availability.

Nuno Espirito Santo has plenty to ponder for Sunday's clash. He is sweating on the fitness of several players including forward players Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn.

The uncertainty surrounding the Spurs side leaves Tuchel in the unknown as to how to handle the Lilywhites, but he knows that Chelsea need to deal with their main strengths: the counter-attacking and clinical nature of the Spurs side.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Chelsea TV pre-match, he said: "I don’t know (what to expect) because they played on Thursday evening and they had trouble with injuries so I’m not so sure who is ready to play. This is the moment to focus on us, we have some things to improve. We played them in pre-season, we saw that any mistake can be punished because they are so, so good in conversion and in counter-attacking with the speed and the quality to put chances into goals.

"This is the thing where we have to focus and be very, very strong to protect us from counter-attacks and be focused to not have crucial ball losses so these are the main points. From there, we have to improve details in our game to be able to win again."

He added on facing Spurs for the first time: "It was an evening game with Jose Mourinho. You sit in the bus, drive to that kind of big stadium, big names, Jose Mourinho at the sidelines, it’s like the Champions League. You realise this is your league now where you have to compete 38 times so then it’s a very nice feeling because we are for the big competitions.

"Every match is so tough, once you experience it live on the sidelines, it makes a huge difference when I bring my family, my friends to the stadium right now. They are stunned by the intensity and energy produced during these games. You cannot compare, it’s unique and having a London derby, being part of it, I am only grateful, it’s fantastic."

