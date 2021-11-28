Skip to main content
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Wasn't 'Super Angry' After Back-to-Back Defeats to Man City & Juventus

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealde that he was not 'super angry' after his side lost back-to-back games against Manchester City and Juventus in September.

The Premier League defeat was followed by an identical 1-0 loss in Turin in the Champions League as Chelsea looked uninspiring in both matches.

However, speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel has admitted that the results did not make him 'super angry' despite the sub-par performances.

imago1008116224h

When discussing the performances he said: “We changed the approach a bit towards the team, changed a bit in training, a bit in our style of play.

"It wasn't about being super angry or blaming somebody but it was the moment to turn over every stone and this is what we did in the next days.

"I remember in the coaching office trying to find the mix by honest, critical, but also supportive and finding a way out of this that we believe and that suits us."

Read More

imago1007424933h (1)

Then, the performances improved as Chelsea are on a ten-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

This period has seen them move to the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of City and leapfrog Juventus to top Group H of the Champions League.

The Blues will be hoping for more of the same going into the festive period as they challenge on all fronts.

