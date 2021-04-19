NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel yet to decide if Tammy Abraham will feature against Brighton

Thomas Tuchel hasn't made a decision on whether Tammy Abraham will be involved in the Chelsea squad to face Brighton on Tuesday night.  

Chelsea host the Seagulls on Tuesday night in west London as they look to move back into the top four to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, despite the recent announcement of the European Super League as Tuchel looks to avoid distraction. 

Tuchel has had continued selection problems since he took over and he will have further thinking to do after their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday at Wembley. 

Abraham was left out of the squad once again by Tuchel, with the Chelsea boss insisting it's nothing personal, and his future is in doubt as Leicester City and West Ham keep an eye on his situation in west London. 

Tuchel was asked if Abraham would be involved on Tuesday to return to the team, but he remained coy with his team selection. 

"Let's see," admitted Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on Monday. 

"We have an important training session coming up and my decisions are not made yet. We take every minute on the training pitch seriously, it's the same for Tammy. We will decide after the last training session like we always do."

Chelsea will have Andreas Christensen back from a hamstring injury but Mateo Kovacic remains out. Thiago Silva could feature after a back injury at the weekend, but Tuchel will make a late decision on his inclusion.

