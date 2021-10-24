    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expresses Club World Cup Concerns

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his concern over his side's Club World Cup campaign in early 2022.

    While the date is not yet confirmed, FIFA have announced that it will be in early 2022, at some point between January and March.

    Chelsea's fixture list for the upcoming months is hectic, with games against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal all in the space of five matches in January.

    sipa_35574333 (2)

    Speaking about his side's campaign in the competition, Tuchel expressed his concerns about the busy scheduling.

    "I was never asked if I’d like a Club World Cup with 24 teams, never," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

    "I know that maybe in Europe this title has not the highest priority but we should be humble enough to accept that in other parts of the world they play high level football.

    "They have Champions Leagues in Asia and South America producing the highest levels of football and to have a competition like this makes absolute sense if you are FIFA.

    sipa_35707087 (2)

    "But it needs to fit in the calendar," he continued. "In the past, Liverpool lost a cup game because they were playing in Qatar.

    "Then it gets a bit ridiculous and does not make sense from a sporting point of view.

    "Then I allow myself to be critical because this game is about the players.

    "If you want to see the best game, and see the best players playing the best game and not being injured or tired or sitting on the plane travelling around for almost half a year it’s as simple as that."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707087 (2)
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expresses Club World Cup Concerns

    38 seconds ago
    sipa_35706310
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Mount Delivered On Chelsea Promise in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35324508 (6)
    News

    Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku Claim Amid Erling Haaland Links

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707928
    News

    Mason Mount Delighted to End Goal Drought With Hat-Trick Against Norwich

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35574333 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Eager To Win Club World Cup With Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35373793 (5)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Set to Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer as Contract Renewal 'Unlikely'

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (53)
    News

    Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Chelsea Team News Ahead of Southampton Tie

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35706528
    News

    Mount: Chelsea Starting to Show Glimpses of Best Form Following Norwich Thumping

    3 hours ago