Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

His side are unbeaten so far in the campaign.

The German has received praise for the start to the season which has seen Chelsea take seven points from the opening three fixtures.

The Blues started the season in emphatic fashion, brushing aside London rivals Crystal Palace in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Next came a trip to the Emirates as Tuchel's men dominated Arsenal on route to winning 2-0 on matchday two.

The most impressive performance of the month came in the last match as Chelsea travelled to Anfield, the home of Liverpool.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The first half saw a fanstastic display from the Blues as Kai Havertz headed Tuchel's men ahead. However, Reece James was dismissed on the verge of half time as Liverpool were gifted a penalty.

The Blues played the entirety of the second half with ten men and limited Liverpool to a handful of chances, whilst going on to still create despite their numerical disadvantage.

Tuchel coached his side in a defensive masterclass and came away from Anfield with a point.

The German faces competition from David Moyes and Nuno Espirito Santo, who have coached their West Ham and Tottenham sides to perfect starts to the Premier League season.

Former Chelsea boss Rafa Benitez is also up for the award after his start to life back on Merseyside with Everton.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has also been nominated for August Player of the Month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube