    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Boss Tuchel Reveals What He Gets Up To Off The Pitch Ahead of November International Break

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he likes to get up to off the pitch, labelling his two daughters as his biggest 'distraction'.

    Tuchel has often been named throughout his career as a controlling manager, taking charge of every little detail of his players' lives.

    Whether true or not, his methods produce results, as he took a struggling Chelsea side to win the Champions League in a matter of five months.

    Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Tuchel described his 'best distraction', when he is away from Stamford Bridge.

    "It's a pretty easy one. I have two lovely daughters who deserve my attention and time," Tuchel said. "The best distraction is to take care of them.

    "They are in school so seems like I will be here, around. With my dog and daughters it is nice to de-connect and sleep a lot, sit a lot on the couch!"

    Thankfully for Tuchel, it would appear that his work life isn't so much of a burden either, praising his Chelsea squad for how well he gets on with them.

    “It is a very united group and a pleasure to manager, it’s exactly how we want it," Tuchel told the press ahead of his side's Burnley fixture last weekend. "I think you can only be successful if you like your teams and become a part of it.

    "It’s a big part to laugh together and enjoy our time. We know exactly in the end when the game arrives, you need the mix to enjoy the moment and feel free, to feel the freedom and be creative and courageous in the game.

    "At the same time you need to be aware that you know what’s coming, how hard it can be in the Premier League again."

