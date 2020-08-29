Chelsea forward Timo Werner didn't take long to get on the scoresheet for the first time in a Blues shirt.

The 24-year-old played under Frank Lampard for the first time, unofficially, as did Hakim Ziyech, and the German wasted no time in netting for the Blues.

Inside four minutes at the Amex against Brighton on Saturday, Werner completed off a well-worked move from the visitors.

Ziyech found Callum Hudson-Odoi with an excellent ball into the box, and the teenager nodded it down to Werner - albeit miscued - and he slotted it past Mat Ryan to give Chelsea the lead.

Although Lampard's men couldn't hold onto the lead after conceding a second penalty in the game late on, which Pascal Gross converted, Chelsea-linked Kai Havertz 'liked' Werner's performance.

The 21-year-old was quick to 'like' his fellow German's display on the south coast as Havertz closes in on a move to west London.

He is expected to sign a five-year-deal at Chelsea this summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £90 million including add-ons.

Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell have both been recently added to the squad after they were announced earlier this week, and Havertz is set to join them.

Werner also added his pleasure at netting on his first appearance for the club: "Good start, first of hopefully many goals!"

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 campaign against Brighton in the Premier League on September 14.

