Chelsea Win Back-to-Back League Games for First Time Since October 2021

Chelsea were able to claim back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since October 2021 after their win at Crystal Palace.

The Blues defeated the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

Victory on the road ensures Chelsea remain third in the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

It is the first time Thomas Tuchel's side have won back-to-back games in the Premier League for nearly four months.

The last time they did so was at the end of October, when they beat Norwich City 7-0 and Newcastle United 3-0.

Since then however, a series of injury and Covid-19 issues have had a significant impact on their progress over the following months and they have been unable to secure consecutive wins for a while.

While their performance in south London against Palace wasn't their best, it ensured that they ended a record that was an accurate reflection of their form in recent months.

Chelsea opted for a back four against Patrick Vieira's side at the weekend, with Malang Sarr and Andreas Christensen starting at left and right-back respectively.

The World Champions were unable to break the deadlock in the first half, with N'Golo Kante having their best chance of the opening 45 minutes.

Palace had opportunities themselves but were unable to convert on a couple of occasions as they piled the pressure on their visitors.

Ziyech had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR with around 20 minutes remaining, but the Moroccan finally got onto the scoresheet with stoppage time approaching, volleying through the legs of Jack Butland.

