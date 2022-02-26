'Chelsea Can Cause Any Team Trouble' - Jorginho Fires Message at Liverpool Ahead of EFL Cup Final

'Chelsea Can Cause Any Team Trouble' - Jorginho Fires Message at Liverpool Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has fired a warning at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool ahead of Sunday afternoon's Carabao Cup final, insisting that the European champions 'can cause any team trouble'.

The Italy international will be looking forward to his Wembley return, after beating England on penalties at the stadium in north London in the Euro 2020 final.

The Blues are also hoping to lift their first piece of domestic silverware in Thomas Tuchel's era on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Jorginho made it clear that his side are not afraid of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, claiming that Chelsea can beat any team on their day.

"Everyone who plays against Chelsea knows our ability and that we can really cause trouble for any team in the world.

"We are aware they are in a good moment but they know that they cannot slip because we are here as well working hard and we deserve to be where we are.

"For me personally, I keep visualising what the game is going to be like. I will try to bring this positive energy and keep on visualising what it will be like if we can win."

The 30-year-old then went on to analyse how he sees the game against Liverpool going on Sunday afternoon.

"Every team has good and bad things so we need to try to find their weak point because every team has some.

"When you find it, you need to attack that point, so we just need to analyse and see what this point of Liverpool is.

"They are a really strong team who are doing really well and maybe opening the Premier League up again but we need to believe that we have good potential to win this game because it’s one game.

"As everyone knows, in a final anything can happen; you just need to be well-prepared and try to win the game."

