'Chelsea can win the Champions League this season,' says Kieran Tripper

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier believes Chelsea 'can go all the way' in the Champions League this season.

Diego Simeone's side were knocked out by the Blues 3-0 on aggregate across two legs in the last-16 as Chelsea comfortably cruised into the last-eight.

Chelsea contained the Spanish side over the two legs and didn't give Atletico a chance to turnaround the tie in the second leg on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel's side came away 2-0 victors.

Tripper gave an honest assessment of the defeat and delivered his verdict on Chelsea's chances of success in Europe this season.

Speaking to beIN Sports post-match, Trippier said: "They can go all the way“, Trippier told beIN SPORTS.

"They are a fantastic team, their manager has done a great job since he came in. They have conceded not too many goals, kept a lot of clean sheets.

"They have got a fantastic team, like I said, you look at the full squad.

"Good luck to them, the best team won on the night."

Chelsea will find out their quarter-final opponents on Friday when the draw is made in Nyon. Our simulated draw drew Chelsea against Atletico's city neighbours, Real Madrid.

A study has revealed that Chelsea have a 13 per cent chance of winning the Champions League this season.

