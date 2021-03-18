NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Chelsea can win the Champions League this season,' says Kieran Tripper

Author:
Publish date:

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier believes Chelsea 'can go all the way' in the Champions League this season.

Diego Simeone's side were knocked out by the Blues 3-0 on aggregate across two legs in the last-16 as Chelsea comfortably cruised into the last-eight.

Chelsea contained the Spanish side over the two legs and didn't give Atletico a chance to turnaround the tie in the second leg on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel's side came away 2-0 victors.

Tripper gave an honest assessment of the defeat and delivered his verdict on Chelsea's chances of success in Europe this season. 

Speaking to beIN Sports post-match, Trippier said: "They can go all the way“, Trippier told beIN SPORTS.

"They are a fantastic team, their manager has done a great job since he came in. They have conceded not too many goals, kept a lot of clean sheets.

"They have got a fantastic team, like I said, you look at the full squad.

1001435094

"Good luck to them, the best team won on the night."

Chelsea will find out their quarter-final opponents on Friday when the draw is made in Nyon. Our simulated draw drew Chelsea against Atletico's city neighbours, Real Madrid. 

A study has revealed that Chelsea have a 13 per cent chance of winning the Champions League this season.

READ MORE: Hansi Flick names the three Chelsea players Bayern Munich dreamed of signing

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich makes €150M Erling Haaland 'promise' to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on one condition

READ MORE: Report: Chelsea heavily interested in Man City forward Sergio Aguero - Paulo Dybala also of interest

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32668044
News

Chelsea quartet recognised for performances against Atletico Madrid

sipa_32282602 (1)
News

Gareth Southgate confirms why Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was left out of the England squad

sipa_32668044
News

'Chelsea can win the Champions League this season,' says Kieran Tripper

sipa_32243105
News

Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Reece James included in England squad for upcoming March internationals

sipa_32551659
Transfer News

Report: Sergio Aguero 'interests Chelsea a lot' - Paulo Dybala also being watched

sipa_32640138 (1)
News

Fikayo Tomori offers update on Chelsea and AC Milan future

sipa_31174457
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich makes €150M Erling Haaland 'promise' to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on one condition

sipa_32350330
Transfer News

Chelsea monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud