Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta reflects on Eden Hazard's struggles since Real Madrid switch

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta has shared his thoughts on former teammate Eden Hazard's stint at Real Madrid.

Since his move to Spain for a reported sum of £130 million, Hazard, who led Chelsea to two Premier League titles during a seven-year spell in west London, has been stuck in a vicious cycle with injuries marring his time at the Spanish giants from day one.

"Eden [Hazard] is a great friend of mine and of course, it hurts me to see him like this, because he can’t show his quality, especially when he rarely missed a game here at Chelsea," said Azpilicueta, in an interview with Agencia EFE, as quoted by Managing Madrid.

Hazard, 30, got his dream move to Madrid after years of speculation just weeks after winning the Europa League with Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

"He [Hazard] was a very consistent player and was always available [at Chelsea] no matter how many times he was kicked,” added the Spaniard.

"Seeing that he [Hazard] can’t have that kind of consistency and continuity hurts me and I know it hurts him as well."

The Belgian netted 110 times for Chelsea in 352 competitive games across all competitions for the club since his move to Stamford Bridge from Lille in 2012.

The 31-year-old added: "He [Hazard] has that chip on his shoulder and there’s no doubt in my mind and once he’s able to play three or four consecutive games, he will showcase his talent.

"His [Hazard's] dream was to play for Real Madrid and he wants to prove he can do it."

