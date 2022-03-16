Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has commented on his side's win after their tough match against Lille in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-1 on the night and therefore 4-1 on aggregate to ensure that they progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and the Spanish international were enough to secure the win away from home.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Azpilicueta shared his thoughts as his side progressed to the last eight of the competition for the second consecutive season.

"In the first half we didn't start very well. They were very active and had a lot of time to prepare the game. We knew it was going to be difficult. Sometimes we play in the spaces."

It was Lille who took the lead on the night, with Burak Yilmaz scoring from the spot after Blues midfielder Jorginho was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

However in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Pulisic levelled the scoring thanks to his accurate finish from a tight angle.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In the final 20 minutes of the game, Azpilicueta put his side ahead as he netted at the back post from Mason Mount's left sided cross.

After their 2-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, the aggregate score for the tie finished 4-1 to the Blues as they look towards retaining their European crown from last season.

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Friday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube