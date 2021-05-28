Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Verdict on Man City Ahead of Champions League Final

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta has given his thoughts on Manchester City ahead of their Champions League final showdown on Saturday.

The Blues enter the tie on the back of two wins out of two against Pep Guardiola's side, but the Spaniard is wary of the threat posed by the English champions.

"They create a lot, move the ball quickly but we have confidence in ourselves," said the defender, previewing Saturday's clash, as quoted by Football London.

"We have shown through the last few months we are capable of having good performances.

"We are here in the final because we deserve to be here and this is the last step."

Thomas Tuchel's side have been presented with the ultimate test as they hunt for Champions League glory just months after the German was appointed Chelsea boss.

