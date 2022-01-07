Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Gives Honest Verdict About Romelu Lukaku's Situation

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

This comes after the Belgian was dropped against Liverpool for comments made in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Azpilicueta discussed the striker's situation at the club.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about Lukaku, he said: "Now he is looking to have success with the team. I think he made it clear that for him, it was his dream since he was a boy to play for Chelsea.

"Now the most important thing is to work on the pitch the way he has to help the team."



The skipper continued to heap praise on manager Thomas Tuchel for the way that he handled the situation.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"The manager has the experience of dealing with different types of players and in this situation, from the very first second, he has dealt with things calmly and without making too many emotional decisions," he continued.



"He made his decisions alongside the club and it is very clear everything is sorted. Now we have to put it behind us and only focus on what happens on the pitch."

The Blues will be looking to put the situation behind them as they compete for more silverware under Tuchel, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Champions League.

The Blues travel to Abu Dhabi in February in their search to win the Club World Cup, whilst also being involved in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup.

