Azpilicueta Talks About Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Spain's Euro 2020 Quarter Final

The captain has spoken to Spanish media about lifting the trophy with the big ears

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up on the Blues' Champions League success, speaking to Spanish media.

Chelsea defied the odds to lift the Champions League under Tuchel, beating Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City on the way to lifting the trophy.

Speaking to Marca, Azpilicueta - who scored his first goal for Spain against Croatia, discussed his pride in captaining the Blues to their second Champions League title.

Azpilicueta has started the last two games for Spain (Photo by Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA)

What Cesar Azpilicueta said

"It happens very fast and there is hardly any time to enjoy it. Everything happens very quickly. Very proud to see the photos, the videos, to see the emotion of everyone in the field, in the locker room, the families."

"When you have been working all year and you see that illusion of the people who work a lot by our side so that we are in the best conditions. Give that joy to the fans after a year with empty stadiums."

The Chelsea captain has started the last two games for his country, Spain's only two wins of the tournament, and scored in their 5-3 extra time win against Croatia.

Spain now face Switzerland, who knocked out N'Golo Kante, Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud and France.

If the Spaniards are to progress, they will face one of Italy or Belgium in the Semi-Final.

Azpilicueta netted against Mateo Kovacic's Croatia (Photo by Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA)

Azpilicueta has previously drawn parallels with the Spanish national team and Chelsea at Euro 2020, after Spain drew their first two games.

He said: "No team wins the Euros before it starts. The important thing is how it ends and I know this from the Champions League this season.

"This group has the quality and confidence to face the challenges. We come from a couple of games where the result has not been so good and now we have to take it as a new challenge.

"The choice is not to give up, as it was in our case with Chelsea. That makes you learn that you have to fight to the end. This is very long and you all have to move in the same direction."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube