Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on 'Inspiration' Thiago Silva

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed defender Thiago Silva, descriming him as an 'inspiration'.

The pair have been key in Thomas Tuchel's system for the past two seasons now, playing as part of a back three.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Azpilicueta has heaped praise the finest praise on his fellow defender.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 37-year-old Silva has aged like fine wine, playing a crucial role as Chelsea lifted the Champions League during his first season in Blue before cementing his place as a starter this season.

When asked about his fellow defender, Azpilicueta said: "He’s a great inspiration to keep working.

"He’s so professional, he takes care of his body and the way he behaves is a great example to everybody – the young lads as well as the senior lads, who are more experienced."

IMAGO / PA Images

Silva will remain at Chelsea for another season, having signed a contract extension for a further year.

However, it appears that Azpilicueta could be on his way out of the club with his current deal expiring in June and there being no sign of an extension on the horizon.

The Spanish international is asking for a new two year deal at Chelsea, as well as the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

However, such a demand has been described as 'far from the possibilities' for the club and he is therefore closer to leaving than staying.

This would most likely result in Thiago Silva being named vice captain, with Jorginho taking the captains armband from Azpilicueta on a more permanent basis.

