'It is More Difficult' - Cesar Azpilicueta Highlights Difficulty of Winning the Premier League Title

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has highlighted the increased level of difficulty of winning this season's Premier League title after his side's defeat to Manchester City.

The Blues lost 1-0 against the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike from outside the box.

With City now sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Chelsea will be able to catch them.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Azpilicueta shared his thoughts on how difficult it will now be to close the gap between them and the league leaders.

“After this game (vs Man City) it is more difficult than before the game. We were 10 points behind, it could have come down to seven, and even then there still would have been a gap in between.

“We lost so of course when you are 13 points behind it is very difficult.”

The Blues are now third in the table after 22 games having previously been top themselves towards the end of 2021, but their form throughout December has seen them only win three games in the league, which has therefore seen them fail to pick up points in the race for the title.

However, Chelsea have managed to secure themselves a spot in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate.

They are also in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the knockout stages of the Champions League.

