Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Looks Ahead to 2021/22 Season

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked ahead to the new season as he prepares to defend Chelsea's Champions League crown this season.

The Spaniard lifted the Champions League last season and already got his hands on his first trophy this season as the Blues lifted the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Azpilicueta looked ahead to the 2021/22 season in Blue.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Reflecting on last season, Azpilicueta said: "Winning the Champions League was a joyful moment for all of us, for the fans, for the club, for the players, fatigue, it was something special. Not everyone trusted us, they thought we weren't capable and we did it. We did a fantastic job."

The Spaniard, who was key for Spain during Euro 2020 over the summer, progressed to discuss the Blues' plans for the upcoming season as he said: "We worked hard and now we have to demonstrate our level this season. I think when a new season starts, you have new challenges and the team, and the group as a whole, have a lot of ambition and desire to go out and win titles."

Thomas Tuchel's side will have their eyes on more silverware over the next year as they look to compete for the Premier League title as well as retain the Champions League.

