Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'Ready' for Another Social Media Boycott to Combat Online Abuse

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed that he and his teammates are ready to boycott social media if more is not done to tackle online abuse.

Earlier this year, players and clubs in football along with governing bodies turned off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for three days in order to "emphasise that social media companies must do more to eradicate online hate."

And the Chelsea captain has spoken to CNN Sports and revealed that he and his teammates are willing to do it again.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked if he and his teammates would consider boycotting social media websites once again, he said: "If we have to, yes of course. Social media is in our lives and as I said before, the clubs, Premier League, players, we are part of it.

"We have millions of followers from everywhere, but if it's the only way that we can get the attention that we want and get the social media platform's commitment to make it better, of course. You know, we did it a few months ago and now we are waiting (if) we have to do it again.

"In that moment, when we decided to boycott, it was something really quick. So it's not something that you need a few months to work on. I think if the action is needed, yes (we will do it)."

It remains to be seen as to whether the players will boycott social media once again, but it could happen sooner rather than later.

