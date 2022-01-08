Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Pride in Reaching 450 Appearances

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed his pride after reaching 450 appearances with the club.

The Spaniard made his 450th appearance for the Blues, the seventh most in Chelsea's history, as he faced off against Brighton in the Premier League last month.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Azpilicueta revealed his emotions upon hitting the milestone.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"To be on that list is a privilege and I feel really proud of that," he said. "From when I started playing here, I was lucky to have the confidence of the club and every manager, and my team-mates. So I’ve been playing a lot and every time I wear the blue shirt I feel very proud to share all our moments with the fans."

The Spaniard joined Chelsea in 2012 and has won it all during his time at Stamford Bridge, being a key figure in each side.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Football is a sport where the demands are really high every day, especially at Chelsea," he continued. "You have to prove yourself every single day, so there’s no time to sit back and enjoy. Of course, we have had our moments of joy and enjoying trophies together, but I just take them as something that I’m really proud of and always with the hunger to get more.

"Time goes really quickly but that’s how it works in football! You cannot live in the past, though, you have to look at the present and the future. I’m a person that always wants more and every day I try to improve. We can always get better and I don’t like to focus a lot on what I’ve done before, only at what we can do in the future."

Azpilicueta, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, will be looking to add to his silverware in what could be his last season in Blue.

