Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Pride in Reaching 450 Appearances

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed his pride after reaching 450 appearances with the club.

The Spaniard made his 450th appearance for the Blues, the seventh most in Chelsea's history, as he faced off against Brighton in the Premier League last month.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Azpilicueta revealed his emotions upon hitting the milestone.

imago1008931025h

"To be on that list is a privilege and I feel really proud of that," he said. "From when I started playing here, I was lucky to have the confidence of the club and every manager, and my team-mates. So I’ve been playing a lot and every time I wear the blue shirt I feel very proud to share all our moments with the fans."

Read More

The Spaniard joined Chelsea in 2012 and has won it all during his time at Stamford Bridge, being a key figure in each side.

imago1008971315h

"Football is a sport where the demands are really high every day, especially at Chelsea," he continued. "You have to prove yourself every single day, so there’s no time to sit back and enjoy. Of course, we have had our moments of joy and enjoying trophies together, but I just take them as something that I’m really proud of and always with the hunger to get more.

"Time goes really quickly but that’s how it works in football! You cannot live in the past, though, you have to look at the present and the future. I’m a person that always wants more and every day I try to improve. We can always get better and I don’t like to focus a lot on what I’ve done before, only at what we can do in the future."

Azpilicueta, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, will be looking to add to his silverware in what could be his last season in Blue.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008938273h
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Pride in Reaching 450 Appearances

just now
imago1008970958h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Unknown Injury Lenghts Could Hurt Chelsea in Crucial Period

30 minutes ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Chelsea Are Looking for January Signings

1 hour ago
imago1008970958h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Only Add to Squad if Quality is Available

1 hour ago
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Admits Romelu Lukaku is an Option Against Chesterfield in FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago1008976330h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Timo Werner Selection Hint Ahead of Chesterfield Clash in FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago0046738851h
News

Chesterfield's Manny Oyeleke Reveals 'No Fear' Ahead of FA Cup Clash vs Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1008971757h
News

Thomas Tuchel Drops Selection Hint About Chelsea Youngsters Ahead of Chesterfield Clash

3 hours ago