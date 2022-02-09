Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Message to Blues Youngsters Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has sent a message to the Blues' younger players ahead of the Club World Cup this week.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Al Hilal on Wednesday in the semi-final before a potential final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Azpilicueta has sent a message to Chelsea's younger players.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked if he has stressed the importance of teh competition to the younger players, Azpilicueta said: "When we're young we think we have more opportunities but with time you see how difficult it is.

"Sometimes you can win, sometimes you can lose. Of course every competition we enter we want to win but this is a rare one and everyone is aware how dificult it is."

The captain continued to to express his disappointment with losing the Club World Cup final in 2012, during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It was hard to take that defeat," he continued. "Maybe with the time you realise how difficult it is to get there. We saw how Corinthians prepared for the game. Sometimes small details make a difference and on that day we weren't at our best. It hurt a lot."

The 32-year-old will be keen to turn his fortunes around in the competition and do all he can to lift the trophy to complete his collection in Blue.

He could be on the way out and will look to depart in the best circumstances, with his contract up at the end of the season.

