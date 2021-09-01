Chelsea Charged By FA After Breaching Two Rules During Liverpool Draw

Chelsea have been charged by the FA for two breaches of the rules after failing to control their players during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday 28 August.

Thomas Tuchel's side played 45 minutes with 10-men at Anfield due to Reece James being sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead with a stunning looping header, but in first-half stoppage time, Sadio Mane's effort was handled on the line.

Anthony Taylor reversed his initial decision and awarded a penalty to Liverpool, as well as showing James a straight red card. Chelsea were left furious, and were double damned after Mohamed Salah slotted home the penalty.

After the goal was scored, Chelsea and Liverpool got into a scuffle before Taylor blew for the half-time whistle. The game ended all square as Chelsea held on, but the Blues have now been charged for failing to control their players during the game, as well as at half-time.

What was said?

In a statement released by the FA on Thursday afternoon, it read: "Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday (28/08/21).

"It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle.

"Chelsea FC has until Friday (03/09/21) to provide a response to this charge."

