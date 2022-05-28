Chelsea's CEO Guy Lawrence will leave the club this summer once the takeover has been completed, according to reports.

The chief executive will step down once Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital and co finalise the £4.25 billion takeover of the club, which is now expected to go through on Monday.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium. It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time."

Boehly and co are expected to put their stamp on the club , making various appointments, however have kept on both Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia - at least for the short-term.

But one departure which has been revealed, by Goal, is that of Lawrence, the club's CEO for the last four years, running the day-to-day operations at Stamford Bridge.

He has been a contentious figure amongst the fanbase, putting admin fees on tickets for supporters as he looked to improve the money coming into the club through commercial activities.

But the decision was made to step down prior to Boehly's takeover of the Blues, with Lawrence willing to stay on to allow for a smooth transition.

No decision has been made on his successor, that remains unclear, however the search will now begin as they soon take charge of the Blues with confirmation now imminent following the final and definitive agreement that was struck on Friday night.

