Chelsea Cleared to Fly to Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter Final as Government Waive Restrictions

Chelsea have been cleared to fly to their FA Cup quarter final clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday as the UK Government waived restrictions on the Club.

The Blues were capped at spending £20,000 on travel to away matches, which would not cover the cost of hiring a plane.

As per Telegraph Football, the Government have waived this cap to allow the Blues to travel by plane.

IMAGO / PA Images

Telegraph Football report that this cap has been waived for the trip north, which they must make two days after arriving home from the Champions League tie against LOSC Lille on Wednesday.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “We are grateful for the Government’s continued attention to our requests for amendments to the licence.”

This comes after controversy as Chelsea were unable to sell tickets for their FA Cup clash versus Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Blues asked for the match to be played behind closed doors, leading to outrage.

IMAGO / PA Images

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel previously joked regarding the cap, stating that he will drive a seven-seater bus to the matches for Chelsea.

"My last information is we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we'll go by train. If not, we'll go by bus. If not, I'll drive a seven-seater. Honestly, I will do it. You can mark my words, I will do to arrive there," he said ahead of the clash against Lille.

The travel arrangements against Lille were left unaffected but the Blues were unclear about the Middlesbrough plans.

Speaking on the FA Cup clash, Tuchel admitted: "It is like already a bit more difficult to arrange things in the best way possible in the FA Cup.

"As long as we have shirts, as long as we are ‘alive’, as long as we are a team and arrive with our players we will be competitive and fight hard for our success because we owe it to the people that support us in very invisible way. We are in the spotlight. It is our responsibility to do so and we will.”

