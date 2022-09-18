Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

The speculation around Christoph Freund moving to Chelsea has grown following the draw against RB Salzburg in the second round of the Champions League group stages last week.

The sporting director position is currently vacant under Todd Boehly's administration, as the new owner continues to make some big club-wide changes, following his takeover at the start of the year.

Thomas Tuchel's sacking and Graham Potter's arrival were the most recent alterations to a post Roman Abramovich Chelsea, but it looks like Freund is about to steal the spotlight.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The Salzburg director is most known for his unwavering ability to spot talent through data-driven scouting, and was the man behind deals for the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and perhaps most notably, Erling Haaland.

Freund has previously hinted at the switch to the Blues and told Sky Sport Austria last week: "The new owners [at Chelsea] are interested in how we do it with young players, how we integrate them into the first team. But you do that again and again with other clubs [discuss strategies] – that's it."

But now, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, Chelsea are set to reach an agreement on personal terms soon as talks progress quickly with a full deal expected to be signed soon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Freund will work closely with Potter and become the latest amendment to Boehly's ideal hierarchy.

