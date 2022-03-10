Chelsea Close Stamford Bridge Megastore Until Further Notice Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Chelsea have closed the Club shop at Stamford Bridge after it has been revealed that Roman Abramovich is on the list of sanctions by the UK government.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning, freezing his UK assets including Chelsea.

And now, the Club megastore has closed early after the news broke, with Chelsea unable to sell merchandise.

It was earlier reported that Club merchandise is not allowed to be sold so that no funds are made available to the Club.

Chelsea have been granted a 'special license' to operate as normal in footballing terms.

The special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The Club are further restricted and can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Chelsea have since released a statement, revealing their Premier League fixture against Norwich City will go ahead and they will seek guidance from the UK govenrment over the impact of the measures.

The megastore was open until 11am on Thursday before being closed as a sign on the window wrote: "Due to the latest government announcement this store will be closed for today until further notice."

Whilst sales were still available online, it remains to be seen as to what will happen in the coming days regarding all Club merchandise as the government have put a ban on any purchases, with the megastore and it's employees being punished.

