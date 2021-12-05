Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Chelsea Coaches Believe Gallagher & Gilmour Share Qualities With Kante & Jorginho

Author:

There are coaches at Chelsea that believe loanees Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour share qualities with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, according to reports.

The pair are spending the season at Crystal Palace and Norwich retrospectively and Gallagher has impressed in particular.

As per the Telegraph Sport, Chelsea coaches see similair qualities in the pair in comparison with Kante and Jorginho.

imago1008374323h

This will come as a huge boost to the pair, who are looking to impress on loan and return to Chelsea next season.

Jorginho is close to 30 whilst Kante is 30 already and Chelsea will be looking to a future without their midfield duo, opening the door to more Cobham graduates.

Gilmour struggled for game time under Daniel Farke at Norwich but has started both matches under new boss Dean Smith for the Canaries.

imago1008374196h

Gallagher, on the other hand, is a key cog at Crystal Palace and one of the first names on the team sheet under Patrick Viera.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea refused to put an option to buy in Gallagher's loan to Crystal Palace, showing that he has a future at the club.

In Gilmour's case, Chelsea have an option to recall the midfielder in January but this is thought to be unlikely due to the increase in game time he is receiving under Smith.

