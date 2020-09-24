SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea complete signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Matt Debono

Chelsea have announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes. 

The 28-year-old has signed a five-year-deal in west London with Frank Lampard's side in a deal worth in the region of £22 million.

He becomes Chelsea's seventh senior signing of the summer.

Mendy will provide competition with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero this season, and the Senegalese international is ready to get to work.

"I am so excited to be joining Chelsea," said Mendy to the official Chelsea website. "It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. 

"I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia also added the importance of the deal and highlighted Petr Cech's influence in the signing. 

"As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. 

"Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club."

Mendy could make his Chelsea debut against West Brom on Saturday if he passes the necessary coronavirus checks. 

