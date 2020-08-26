SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea complete signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City

Matt Debono

Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer. 

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year-deal in west London as he becomes Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer window. 

Lampard has clinched his first choice target at left-back and Chilwell joins for a fee of around £50 million from Leicester City.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season," said Chilwell.

"I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia commented on the signing of the England international. 

"We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.

"We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Looks like it could be the first of many this week... 4? Chillwell, Silva, Havertz, Sarr

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jose Mourinho predicted Chelsea to 's**t themselves' under pressure in top-four race

Jose Mourinho thought Chelsea would crumble under pressure ahead of facing Spurs during 2019/20 season.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva set to complete move to Chelsea on Thursday

Thiago Silva is scheduled to complete his free transfer to Chelsea this summer on Thursday, it has been revealed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wants Thiago Silva to become 'dressing room leader' at Chelsea

Thiago Silva is reportedly set to become Frank Lampard's new captain at Chelsea for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea on the verge of completing £90M deal for Kai Havertz

Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller issues new Kai Havertz transfer update

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted there will be no 'Corona discount' for Chelsea-linked Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

2020/21 Premier League title odds: Chelsea fourth favourites to win title next season

Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the Premier League next season, according to bookmakers.

Matt Debono

The latest Chelsea transfer news regarding Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva

Chelsea have already had a busy transfer window and are set to continue to splash the cash this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'preparing a new bid' for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are readying a new bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea latest: Blues close to agreeing £50M deal for 23-year-old

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Leicester City and England international Ben Chilwell this summer.

Matt Debono

Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Madrid ready to sell for £22.5M, not in Zidane's plans

Chelsea have been strongly linked to Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new full-back this summer.

Matt Debono