Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year-deal in west London as he becomes Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer window.

Lampard has clinched his first choice target at left-back and Chilwell joins for a fee of around £50 million from Leicester City.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season," said Chilwell.

"I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia commented on the signing of the England international.

"We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.



"We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours."

