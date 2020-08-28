SI.com
Thiago Silva joins Chelsea on free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Matt Debono

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has signed an initial one-year-deal at Chelsea this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old joins the Blues after leaving PSG after eight seasons and will join until next summer, with an option to extend his deal by a further year. 

He brings experience to the Blues' backline as Frank Lampard looks to tighten up his defence after conceding 54 goals in the Premier League last season. 

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea," Silva said. "I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

Director Marina Granovskaia was delighted with the acquisition of the Brazilian.

"We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

"Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.

