Mason Mount: Chelsea extremely confident for Bayern Munich clash

Mason Mount has revealed Chelsea are confident that they can get a result on Tuesday evening against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Blues host the Bundesliga side in west London on Tuesday in the first-leg of the last-16 tie.

Chelsea have been marked as the underdogs for the European meeting which Frank Lampard has confirmed that it's something which doesn't faze them.

Mason Mount is one of many who will taste their first experience of Champions League knockout football on Tuesday, and he admitted he is relishing the opportunity.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard admitted he has a selection headache against Bayern Munich.

----------

"It’s a massive feeling, to be able to be involved is brilliant," Mount said speaking to the official Chelsea website. "For us younger boys, for us to realise we actually do need to step up every game and that pressure is always on now.

"It helps us to perform, I feel. It makes us stronger together as a team. So, it’s a brilliant experience and we’re learning all the time."

The Blues midfielder reminisced on the last time Chelsea played Bayern Munich in the Champions League back in 2012, and says that they are very confident heading into the first-leg.

"For the final I was at home, with my family, we were all watching it," started Mount. "I remember it very clearly. We were all jumping around in the front room celebrating. And obviously how the game went, it was unbelievable to watch and it spurred you on to want to be involved in a game like that in the future.

"It’s quite surreal, how in the past it’s happened and now we’re playing against Bayern and a legend’s the manager. It’s crazy how everything’s happened, but we’re very, very confident going into the game that we can win.

"We need to take that confidence that we had at Ajax away and the big performances that we’ve pulled off this season, and hopefully we can do it now."

----------

Who do you think will take an advantage into the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next month? Let us know your thoughts down below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube