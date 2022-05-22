Skip to main content

Chelsea Confident of Confirming Clearlake Capital-Todd Boehly Takeover Next Week

Chelsea are confident of confirming the takeover of the club next week, according to reports.

The Todd Boehly fronted consortium, majority backed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, are closing in on sealing a £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea. 

Just under three months on from when the club was listed for sale by Roman Abramovich, a new era is almost upon the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

imago1012110601h

Boehly and co will become the new stewards of the club, with Ben Jacobs confirming that the club are 'confident' of announcing the takeover by the middle of next week, shortly after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season. 

Chelsea are on course to complete the sale before their May 31 deadline of when their special operating licence, provided by the UK Government, expires. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PR plans have been discussed by all parties, per the report, with no early hours announcement planned unlike when they confirmed Boehly had signed the purchase agreement. 

imago1012108683h

Trivago appeared to confirm the takeover after welcoming Boehly to the club. It was quickly deleted and dubbed a 'scheduling mistake'. 

Some suggestions lean towards that the club hoped to announce it earlier this week, while sources told Ben Jacobs 'late May was always our realistic plan'.

What is for certain is that the Chelsea takeover is almost there, almost over the line. The Todd Boehly era is imminent. 

It will be a busy summer for the American billionaire who will continue to hold talks with Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes over plans for the respective squads. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008136801h
News

Report: Ben Chilwell In Contention for Chelsea Squad Return vs Watford

By Matt Debono17 minutes ago
imago1011800231h
News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Real Madrid Make Aurelien Tchouameni U-Turn After Kylian Mbappe Snub

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1010377342h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Attracting Premier League and Serie A Interest

By Rob Calcutt16 hours ago
imago0151809979h
News

Marina Granovskaia Set to Stay at Chelsea for Summer Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt16 hours ago
imago1012051912h
News

Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Contract Renewal Priority Amid Juventus Interest

By Matt Debono17 hours ago
imago1011931036h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Frank Lampard May Try to Use 'Chelsea Connection' to Sign Conor Gallagher at Everton

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago
imago1012109231h
News

Todd Boehly Looking to 'Significantly' Strengthen Chelsea Squad Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt18 hours ago
imago1012109385h
News

'Time to Finish Strong' - Christian Pulisic Sends Message to Chelsea Fans After Miss Against Leicester City

By Rob Calcutt19 hours ago