Chelsea Confident of Confirming Clearlake Capital-Todd Boehly Takeover Next Week

Chelsea are confident of confirming the takeover of the club next week, according to reports.

The Todd Boehly fronted consortium, majority backed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, are closing in on sealing a £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea.

Just under three months on from when the club was listed for sale by Roman Abramovich, a new era is almost upon the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly and co will become the new stewards of the club, with Ben Jacobs confirming that the club are 'confident' of announcing the takeover by the middle of next week, shortly after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea are on course to complete the sale before their May 31 deadline of when their special operating licence, provided by the UK Government, expires.

PR plans have been discussed by all parties, per the report, with no early hours announcement planned unlike when they confirmed Boehly had signed the purchase agreement.

Trivago appeared to confirm the takeover after welcoming Boehly to the club. It was quickly deleted and dubbed a 'scheduling mistake'.

Some suggestions lean towards that the club hoped to announce it earlier this week, while sources told Ben Jacobs 'late May was always our realistic plan'.

What is for certain is that the Chelsea takeover is almost there, almost over the line. The Todd Boehly era is imminent.

It will be a busy summer for the American billionaire who will continue to hold talks with Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes over plans for the respective squads.

