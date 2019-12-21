Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea confident of winning race for Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard is able to start spending money on players at Chelsea since their appeal against their transfer ban was successful earlier on this month. 

A reduction in ban from two-windows to one, which means the Blues can enter the market in January, having served a ban in the summer. 

Targets have been listed by the Chelsea hierarchy, and one of the names is Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho. 

Dortmund have valued Jadon Sancho at £127 million, and aren't looking to sell him for any less, should the 19-year-old depart for England. 

Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in the services of the winger. 

But the Sun report that Chelsea are becoming increasingly confident that they can secure the signature of Jadon Sancho next month ahead of their Premier League rivals as they continue working on a package for the winger. 

He currently had nine goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga this season from 15 appearances. 

It has also been suggested though that Dortmund aren't looking to let Jadon Sancho leave the club next month, and want him to remain at the club until at least the summer. 

Head coach Frank Lampard has remained coy on the Blues' activity in January, with Lampard refusing to delve into any potential dealings. 

"I am not going to divulge too much now," Lampard said ahead of Chelsea's crucial encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues are also thought to be interested in Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Nathan Ake as the window fast approaches. 

Comments

