Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is still upset after Chelsea's Champions League exit in midweek, but remains confident after winning on the night at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

Chelsea almost completed the impossible. From 3-1 down on aggregate following the first leg defeat at Stamford Bridge, the Blues scored three unanswered goals to take the lead in the tie on Tuesday night.

But Rodrygo's 80th minute goal sent it to extra-time and Karim Benzema's header six minutes in ended Chelsea's hopes of a famous comeback in Madrid.

Chelsea now need to pick themselves up for their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley in the capital on Easter Sunday.

The mood in the camp remains full of disappointment, but Tuchel knows the victory in midweek will give them a 'huge boost' for the semi-final despite being knocked out.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking ahead of their trip to Wembley on Sunday, the Chelsea head coach said: “I think we are in between (confident and upset). From confidence wise I think it is a huge boost but still it is a disappointment to go out of Champions League at quarter-final. Not a big drama but of course not in this kind of way but still a disappointment because we feel we could be one of the four teams in semi-final. That is a weird feeling because we had a huge task to go to Madrid, win by minimum of two or three goals. We were three goals ahead.

"In a knockout game at Bernabeu this was a fantastic performance and stays like this but still tastes bitter because we are out of Champions League. In both legs we did too many individual mistakes, too many got punished by individual quality.

"It is still a little bit in between for me but we bounce back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Madrid, won both games after that. There is a big knockout game coming at Wembley which is, in my opinion, a good thing. There is a huge reward coming with it so it is not a ‘normal’ game in Premier League to collect points but straight away another knockout match.

"As you know, I think the players are also a bit in between. We haven’t talked too much about it with them. We have had training for a Sunday match. We will use it to sweat it out, digest it fully and be ready for Sunday.”

