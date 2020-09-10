Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

Frank Lampard's side begin their Premier League season on Monday against Brighton, and now the numbers on the back of the shirt have been revealed.

Christian Pulisic has taken the no.10 following Willian's exit, while Timo Werner has occupied Pedro's former number, no.11.

Thiago Silva will be the new no.6 at the club, Ben Chilwell take the no.21 and Hakim Ziyech will wear Pulisic's old number from last season - no.22.

Kai Havertz will wear the no.29 after Fikayo Tomori gave permission for the Germany international to take his number which sees him take the no.14.

Confirmed numbers in full:

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 Antonio Rudiger

3 Marcos Alonso

4 Andreas Christensen

5 Jorginho

6 Thiago Silva

7 N’Golo Kante

8 Ross Barkley

9 Tammy Abraham

10 Christian Pulisic

11 Timo Werner

12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

13 Willy Caballero

14 Fikayo Tomori

15 Kurt Zouma

17 Mateo Kovacic

18 Olivier Giroud

19 Mason Mount

20 Callum Hudson-Odoi

21 Ben Chilwell

22 Hakim Ziyech

23 Michy Batshuayi

24 Reece James

28 Cesar Azpilicueta

29 Kai Havertz

33 Emerson

47 Billy Gilmour

