2020/21 Squad Numbers Confirmed: Pulisic takes 10, Kai Havertz has no.29 as Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell's numbers are revealed
Matt Debono
Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.
Frank Lampard's side begin their Premier League season on Monday against Brighton, and now the numbers on the back of the shirt have been revealed.
Christian Pulisic has taken the no.10 following Willian's exit, while Timo Werner has occupied Pedro's former number, no.11.
Thiago Silva will be the new no.6 at the club, Ben Chilwell take the no.21 and Hakim Ziyech will wear Pulisic's old number from last season - no.22.
Kai Havertz will wear the no.29 after Fikayo Tomori gave permission for the Germany international to take his number which sees him take the no.14.
Confirmed numbers in full:
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
2 Antonio Rudiger
3 Marcos Alonso
4 Andreas Christensen
5 Jorginho
6 Thiago Silva
7 N’Golo Kante
8 Ross Barkley
9 Tammy Abraham
10 Christian Pulisic
11 Timo Werner
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13 Willy Caballero
14 Fikayo Tomori
15 Kurt Zouma
17 Mateo Kovacic
18 Olivier Giroud
19 Mason Mount
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
21 Ben Chilwell
22 Hakim Ziyech
23 Michy Batshuayi
24 Reece James
28 Cesar Azpilicueta
29 Kai Havertz
33 Emerson
47 Billy Gilmour
