Chelsea confirm 23-man squad to face FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

The 23-man Chelsea squad to travel to Spain to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night has been confirmed.

Andreas Christensen was part of the travelling squad to Seville, however Billy Gilmour was once again left at home.

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

