NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea confirm 23-man squad to face FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Author:
Publish date:

The 23-man Chelsea squad to travel to Spain to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night has been confirmed.

Chelsea travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville for their second leg tie on Tuesday night and the squad has been confirmed.

Andreas Christensen was part of the travelling squad to Seville, however Billy Gilmour was once again left at home. 

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_31614964
News

Andreas Christensen hands Chelsea injury boost ahead of Champions League tie against Porto

sipa_32372181 (1)
News

Chelsea team news to face FC Porto: Andreas Christensen returns, late decision on N'Golo Kante

sipa_32883217 (1)
News

Chelsea confirm 23-man squad to face FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

sipa_32563863
News

Mason Mount makes 'very dangerous' admission on Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz

sipa_32920667
News

"We have a lot of quality" - Mason Mount delivers verdict on Chelsea's attack

sipa_32124531 (2)
News

Christian Pulisic reveals what Thomas Tuchel wants from him at Chelsea

sipa_32918957
News

Thomas Tuchel backs Kai Havertz to 'show up' at Chelsea after strong performance against Crystal Palace

sipa_32884110
News

"It’s not just about running around" - Mason Mount makes work rate admission