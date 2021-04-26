NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea confirm 24-man squad to face Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

Author:
Publish date:

The 24-man Chelsea squad to travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night has been confirmed.

Chelsea travel to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid for the first leg tie on Tuesday night and the squad has been confirmed.

Mateo Kovacic is the only absentee for the Blues, still sidelined from a recent hamstring injury.

Confirmed 24-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud 

