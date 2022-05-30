Chelsea Confirm 250+ Enquiries & 12 Credible Bids in £4.25BN Takeover Process

Chelsea have confirmed that there were over 250 enquiries and 12 credible bids to purchase the club after they announced Todd Boehly's consortium takeover of the club.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, as the Boehly-led group took ownership of Chelsea, putting an end to 19 years of success under Roman Abramovich.

In a statement released by the Chelsea Board of Directors, they confirmed that there were over 250 enquiries and 12 credible bids in the sale process.

IMAGO / PA Images

On the process, they confirmed: "The process was extremely thorough and completed on an accelerated timeline. Many described the proposed transaction as “unprecedented”, and it was. A transaction such as this would normally take nine months to a year to complete; we did it in less than three months."

Expanding on the information about the sale procedure, the Board of Directors confirmed the details of the takeover, including how many interested parties expressed their desire to buy the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"The Club received more than 250 enquiries from proposed purchasers, held detailed discussions with more than 100 individuals and entities, and entered into 32 confidentiality agreements, which allowed for due diligence with respect to confidential Club information," the statement continued.

"Ultimately, the Club received 12 credible bids, resulting in 4 and then 3 final bidders. The Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium was chosen as the preferred bidder."

Chelsea now enter a new era under Boehly's ownership and will be hoping for success, as he outlined his for the club, prioritising long-term success at Stamford Bridge.

